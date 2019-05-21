HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) Receives GBX 648.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 648.33 ($8.47).

HSBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.67) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

In other HSBC news, insider John Flint sold 72,969 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.13), for a total transaction of £453,867.18 ($593,057.86). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,788 shares of company stock valued at $292,274,178.

Shares of LON HSBA traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 652.50 ($8.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

