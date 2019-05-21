Huber Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,409 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $351,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,117.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,580 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.84.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/huber-financial-advisors-llc-purchases-2409-shares-of-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.