Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 77.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 130.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,712,000 after purchasing an additional 208,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,420,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of Humana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $351.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Humana to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

HUM stock opened at $250.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $225.65 and a 1-year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

