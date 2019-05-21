HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. HSBC started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 748.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 97,440 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 198,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 70,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,803. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.04. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $39.68.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.