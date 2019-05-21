iBank (IBANK) Market Cap Reaches $24,492.00

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded up 240.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 21st. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. iBank has a market cap of $24,492.00 and approximately $23,005.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iBank has traded up 256.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,457.22 or 2.32047511 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000178 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00114083 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

iBank is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

