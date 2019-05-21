Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,700 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,529,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,260 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 28,107,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,791,000 after purchasing an additional 524,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,206 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, insider Anthony C. Green bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 480,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,100 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.24. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.96%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

