IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,793,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,347 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 748,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

LW stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 230.44%. The company had revenue of $926.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

