Ingles Markets (IMKTA) and Empire (EMLAF) Critical Contrast

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ingles Markets and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Empire 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Ingles Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Empire does not pay a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 1.93% 12.26% 4.04% Empire N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ingles Markets and Empire’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $4.09 billion 0.15 $97.36 million $4.81 6.36 Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats Empire on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 10 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 108 pharmacies and 102 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended Canadian real estate investment trust to sell and leaseback a portfolio of 19 retail properties; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar real estate partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

