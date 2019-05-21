Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $64.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Ingles Markets an industry rank of 43 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IMKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

