Insider Buying: Rotork p.l.c. (ROR) Insider Buys 484 Shares of Stock

Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Jonathan Davis sold 131,630 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83), for a total transaction of £385,675.90 ($503,953.87).

Shares of ROR traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 299.40 ($3.91). 1,825,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.24. Rotork p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 363.20 ($4.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.20. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROR shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 321.14 ($4.20).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

