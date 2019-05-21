Insider Selling: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Insider Sells 9,750 Shares of Stock

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $74,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,183.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BCRX opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 223.34% and a negative net margin of 472.12%. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

