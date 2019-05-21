Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DPZ opened at $284.86 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.28 and a fifty-two week high of $305.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $835.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.59 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $238.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 129.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 63,290 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 30,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/insider-selling-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz-ceo-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.