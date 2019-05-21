Insider Selling: Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Director Sells 2,895 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 131,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,812,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

