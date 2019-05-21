Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $1,549,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $776,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $1,555,500.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $772,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $786,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $814,050.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $1,620,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total value of $1,645,800.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,655,200.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $1,615,800.00.

CRM opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,662,570,000 after buying an additional 2,398,648 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

