Insider Selling: Saul Centers Inc (BFS) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) VP Charles W. Sherren, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $545,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $59.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.21 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 139,285 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 27.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,947,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

