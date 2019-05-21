Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) EVP Sells 25,317 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $987,363.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $394.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 481.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TTEC by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

