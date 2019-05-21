Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.23. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 30.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

