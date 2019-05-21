Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 7,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, CFO Mark Castaneda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $517,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan Kennedy sold 106,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $6,731,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,109 shares of company stock worth $12,522,598 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tilray from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.58 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $61.00 price objective on Tilray and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 159.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

