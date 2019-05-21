Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $205,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,679,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,988,358,000 after acquiring an additional 569,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,949,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $933,743,000 after acquiring an additional 562,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.56, for a total value of $770,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 2,236 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $1,223,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at $348,120.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,265 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,238. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $483.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.27 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

