Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

