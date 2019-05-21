Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PZT opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

