Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Holdings Cut by American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC

American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,066 shares during the quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

