Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NeoGenomics (NEO)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2019 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

5/4/2019 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

5/1/2019 – NeoGenomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

4/30/2019 – NeoGenomics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/18/2019 – NeoGenomics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/29/2019 – NeoGenomics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. 14,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Get NeoGenomics Inc alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $357,002.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond R. Hipp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $3,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,400 shares of company stock worth $12,693,858 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in NeoGenomics by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 2,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.