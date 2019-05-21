Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) Receives $23.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

In other news, Director S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $75,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 219,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,288.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 244,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $6,626,140.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 574,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,541,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 437,289 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 427.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.39 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

