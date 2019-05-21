iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 446.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,162 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a twelve month low of $1,477.38 and a twelve month high of $1,667.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

