iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $48.80. 246,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,453,148. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13.

