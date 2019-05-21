iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Position Reduced by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $285.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $296.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/ishares-core-sp-500-etf-ivv-position-reduced-by-mccutchen-group-llc.html.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.