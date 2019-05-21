iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $64.51 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Goldstein Munger & Associates” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-shares-bought-by-goldstein-munger-associates.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.