iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,162,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 312,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 232,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 689,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 126,744 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 4,608.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 96,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 94,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/ishares-msci-india-small-cap-etf-smin-shares-sold-by-ironsides-asset-advisors-llc.html.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.