iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $89.01 and a 1-year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

