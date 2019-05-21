iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.53 and a 1 year high of $113.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0348 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

