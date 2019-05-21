iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,925 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,608,000 after purchasing an additional 268,466 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,067,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,805,000 after purchasing an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,453.4% in the 4th quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 185,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 173,788 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $113.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.0348 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/ishares-tips-bond-etf-tip-shares-sold-by-foster-motley-inc.html.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.