ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (GVI) is Greenleaf Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET (BMV:GVI) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,345 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET accounts for 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET were worth $40,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the first quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/INTER GOVT CR BD ET has a twelve month low of $2,026.00 and a twelve month high of $2,160.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

