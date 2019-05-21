istar (STAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,631,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 586,121 shares.The stock last traded at $9.08 and had previously closed at $8.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. JMP Securities lowered istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.00.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). istar had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. istar’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

In other istar news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,539.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,764,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,358,873.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 89,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,092. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 473,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of istar by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of istar by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 135,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after acquiring an additional 603,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About istar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

