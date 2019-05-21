Jaguar Listed Property LLC Acquires 30,320 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,320 shares during the period. National Health Investors makes up approximately 3.3% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.48.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.87%. The company had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $92,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.43.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

