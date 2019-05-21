James A. Kirkland Sells 5,430 Shares of Trimble Inc (TRMB) Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $223,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $804.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 96,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

