Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of NOW Inc (DNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NOW by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 1,156,110 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NOW by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,691,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,649,000 after buying an additional 1,021,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NOW by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after buying an additional 931,341 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in NOW by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,269,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,413,000 after buying an additional 746,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth $7,317,000.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.40.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

