Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 535 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,614 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $126,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

