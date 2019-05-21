Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 826.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 63,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.90 and a twelve month high of $126.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2589 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

