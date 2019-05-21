Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Carnival plc (CUK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 300.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carnival during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 5.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CUK opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. Carnival plc has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Carnival Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

