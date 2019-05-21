Jeffrey L. Kodosky Sells 500 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NATI) Stock

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $19,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NATI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.80. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $51.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 184,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 32,128 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,165,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,709,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

