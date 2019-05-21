Jensen Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after buying an additional 259,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after buying an additional 160,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,762,000 after buying an additional 125,048 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,492.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.69, for a total transaction of $71,507.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,705.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,677 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,540. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

