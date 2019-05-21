JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Position in Visa Inc (V)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,310.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 11,319.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,570,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 85,811,983 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,929,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after buying an additional 7,869,202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 3,913.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,507,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,508,000 after buying an additional 4,395,051 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,149,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,973,568,000 after buying an additional 1,533,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Visa by 15,021.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,512,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 1,502,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The firm has a market cap of $327.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.99 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $146.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,202 shares of company stock worth $29,962,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

