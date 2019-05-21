JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 6,930,110 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 157.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,344,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $254,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 793.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

