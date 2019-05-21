Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kandi Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, CEO Xiaoming Hu bought 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $756,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 92.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

