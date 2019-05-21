Kendall Capital Management Has $2.49 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,599.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after purchasing an additional 780,230 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,786,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.97 per share, with a total value of $42,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Standpoint Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

