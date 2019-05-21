Kendall Capital Management Has $637,000 Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.90.

NYSE ROP opened at $357.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $245.59 and a fifty-two week high of $363.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total transaction of $574,227.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

