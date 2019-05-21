Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Position Trimmed by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3,277.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Watson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $85,911.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Dragich sold 35,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $1,364,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

