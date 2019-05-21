Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (CMS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,290 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $39,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,097.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $338,869.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,503 shares of company stock worth $1,735,825. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

