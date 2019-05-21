KLX Energy Services (KLXE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.90 million. On average, analysts expect KLX Energy Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

KLXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on shares of KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

